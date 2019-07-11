Arosa Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP); As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stock Price Rose, Connable Office Has Boosted Holding by $310,012

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 1.09M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.12. About 960,291 shares traded or 57.87% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,939 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 363,352 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 18 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,195 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability reported 1.13% stake. Investec Asset Ltd holds 295,166 shares. 85 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,758 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 26,599 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Company has 48,400 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 45,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,158 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).