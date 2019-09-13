Arosa Capital Management LP Increased Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $3.13 Million; Hap Trading Stake in Celgene (Call) (CELG) Has Trimmed by $25.10 Million

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 98.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 1.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 496,698 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, up from 445,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 3.56 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes

