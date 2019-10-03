Arosa Capital Management LP Increased First Solar (FSLR) Holding by $5.06 Million; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Cut Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 77,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 267,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57M, up from 189,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.39M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 23,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 95,949 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 119,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 12.57 million shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken

