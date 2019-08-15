Arosa Capital Management LP Increased By $8.84 Million Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding; Nomura Holdings Has Upped Align Technology (ALGN) Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 121.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 2,629 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 4,797 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 2,168 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $13.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.92. About 638,484 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 206.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 368,501 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 547,300 shares with $13.54M value, up from 178,799 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 2.14M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Pure Acquisition Corp stake by 425,000 shares to 850,000 valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chart Inds Inc stake by 114,467 shares and now owns 174,325 shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Noble Energy has $41 highest and $26 lowest target. $33’s average target is 56.40% above currents $21.1 stock price. Noble Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $3200 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Stephens maintained the shares of NBL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 428 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 33.30M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 693,897 shares. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Oslo Asset Mngmt As invested in 5.79% or 1.04M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 50,171 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Franklin holds 594,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Citigroup reported 86,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown & Inc invested 0.21% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 32,407 are owned by Asset Mgmt Inc. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.19M shares. Anchor Bolt Lp invested 1.16% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Shell Asset Management Communications accumulated 36,139 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $307.80’s average target is 75.97% above currents $174.92 stock price. Align Tech had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,328 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M Secs owns 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 862 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.03% or 198,887 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 153,928 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested in 1,083 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redmile Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 143,200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Qs Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 17,328 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 153,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru owns 4,913 shares. 838 were accumulated by Caprock Gp Inc Inc.