Arosa Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Vivint Solar (VSLR); Sta Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Stock Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 843,752 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at ConnectX 2018; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT ARRANGED $75M TAX-EQUITY COMMITMENT TO FUND 52 MEGAWATTS; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – New Mexico sues Vivint Solar over sales tactics; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW BOOKED OF APPROXIMATELY 52 MWS FOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 36C; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc accumulated 0.11% or 5,051 shares. Grimes & Com Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,094 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 96,367 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.07% or 103,050 shares. Investec Asset Limited has 1.46M shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Botty Ltd Llc reported 15,934 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 4,574 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2,800 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.43% or 494,823 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 447,300 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.07% or 15,833 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 75,647 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 87 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amicus Therapeutics inks deal with Brammer Bio for gene therapy programs – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares to 7,792 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,406 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,346 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 7,183 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Advisory Networks Limited Company owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 215,733 shares. 67,018 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc. 2.72 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Alps Advsr holds 32,844 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 45,078 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 75,311 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 17,458 shares stake. 20,574 are owned by Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 114,467 shares to 174,325 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Renewable Energy Stocks Could Have a Great Year – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Best Solar Stocks To Buy â€” According to Goldman Sachs – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Solar Stocks Are Getting Pummeled – Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Tesla Makes a Last-Gasp Effort to Revive Its Solar Energy Business – The Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity.