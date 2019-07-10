Arosa Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Rose While Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 211,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 278,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 706,032 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,918 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 162,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 942,993 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $191.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61M for 14.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR also sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.