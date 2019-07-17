Arosa Capital Management LP Holding In Vivint Solar (VSLR) Was Has Increased; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding Boosted by Credit Suisse Ag

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 31,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 184,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 451,183 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 1.13 million shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO SUES VIVINT ON ALLEGED ‘UNFAIR’ BUSINESS PRACTICES; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.9M; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW INSTALLED OF APPROXIMATELY 40 MWS FOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 36C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,252 are owned by American Intl Group Incorporated. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 13,459 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 61,346 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 32,844 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cacti Asset Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Rbf Capital Lc owns 40,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.83 million shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 14.03M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 84,781 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 241,010 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 476,638 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 230,422 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,311 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CME).

