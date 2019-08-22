Arosa Capital Management LP Holding In Vivint Solar (VSLR) Was Has Increased; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Its Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5671. About 12.04M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 564,705 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 36C; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Rev $68.3M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY MEGAWATTS INSTALLED 44.6 MW VS 47.1 MW; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW INSTALLED OF APPROXIMATELY 40 MWS FOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Exane Derivatives accumulated 42,322 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 123,383 shares. Moreover, Proshare Llc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 115,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Amp Investors invested in 35,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 55,700 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 143,200 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 536,106 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.31% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). J Goldman & LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares to 494,781 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,810 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).