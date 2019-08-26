Arosa Capital Management LP Holding in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Lowered by $2.29 Million; Bank Of The West Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Has Increased by $730,068 as Valuation Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 15.00% or $0.0638 during the last trading session, reaching $0.489. About 1.20 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 9,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $248.88. About 241,824 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5,254 shares to 5,254 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,837 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares to 167,918 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.