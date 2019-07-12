Arosa Capital Management LP Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) Increased by $457,473; Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Stake

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 817,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.71 million, down from 957,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $114.7. About 1.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 26/04/2018 – Over 40 companies pledge to cut UK plastic pollution; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 2.07 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 23.70 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 341,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

