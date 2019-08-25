Arosa Capital Management LP Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) Increased by $457,473 as Market Valuation Declined; Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Purecycle (PCYO) Holding by $413,505 as Share Value Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 13,367 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares to 310,360 shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 106,061 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 633,669 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 21,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 1,000 are owned by Bessemer Gru Inc. Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 12,250 shares. Principal Fincl Gru owns 1.89 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com owns 369,800 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 43,960 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Co Lta holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 400,000 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 23,872 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada holds 3,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 137,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gramercy Funds Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 213,100 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 10.08M shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares to 446,810 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).