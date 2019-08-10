Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding by $2.85 Million; Stock Declined; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Lowered Its Holding

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 21,804 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 25,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.72M shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 79,878 shares. Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hexavest Inc has 0.48% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 376,475 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 145,456 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,010 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust has 7,167 shares. 10 owns 0.6% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 27,843 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Corporation has 0.26% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 200,667 were accumulated by Bluestein R H Com. Boston owns 0.66% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 128,353 shares. 92,786 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 360,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication invested 0.58% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 310,756 shares in its portfolio. 33,010 were reported by Bessemer. Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fort Limited Partnership reported 678 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.46% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Us State Bank De holds 0.03% or 189,663 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.54% stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kidder Stephen W has 4,950 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,607 shares. Invsts has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

