Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.95 Million; Stock Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Holding by $630,044 as Market Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 10,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 7.78 million shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Making Boatloads Of Money With Its Low-Cost Gas Production – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,094 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).