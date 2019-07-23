Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.95 Million; Sageworth Trust Co Trimmed Its Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Position by $352,470 as Shares Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 3.90 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $373.07. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,450 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.06% or 795,216 shares. Goelzer Inv holds 239,097 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 14,364 shares. Cibc World Mkts, New York-based fund reported 284,798 shares. Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 162,233 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 15,351 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd owns 97,859 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 267,666 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cap accumulated 48.83 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Limited Liability Corporation invested in 609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 1,873 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,334 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American Bancshares owns 12,668 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0.04% stake. Alyeska Group Inc LP holds 1% or 188,162 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.01% or 7,933 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Financial Consultants has 3,456 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 4,043 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. American Registered Inv Advisor has 1.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,805 shares. 94,400 were accumulated by Markel. King Wealth reported 2.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.53 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.