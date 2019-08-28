Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Westlake Chem (WLK) Position; Shorts at ZENABIS GLOBAL ORDINARY SHARES CAN (ZBISF) Raised By 0.03%

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as Westlake Chem Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 40,000 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Westlake Chem Corp now has $7.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 181,329 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’

ZENABIS GLOBAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. ZBISF’s SI was 1.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 127,900 avg volume, 14 days are for ZENABIS GLOBAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)’s short sellers to cover ZBISF’s short positions. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zenabis Global Inc. engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.67 million. The firm provides its products primarily under the Zenabis and Namaste brands. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 3.5 million square feet of available production space in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) stake by 200,000 shares to 1.50M valued at $46.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical Corp has $87 highest and $5300 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 22.50% above currents $57.55 stock price. Westlake Chemical Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 2. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21.

