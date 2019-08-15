Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 494,781 shares with $16.05M value, down from 614,781 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $43.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 1.84M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 11 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed positions in Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.03 million shares, down from 5.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pacific Coast Oil Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Pacific Coast Oil Trust for 3.39 million shares. Rr Advisors Llc owns 957,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in the company for 184,614 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 226 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 60,817 shares traded. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) has declined 9.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. The company has market cap of $80.25 million. The Company’s properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had proved reserves of 13.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) stake by 1.04 million shares to 1.96 million valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 368,501 shares and now owns 547,300 shares. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was raised too.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.46 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.