Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding by $620,850; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position Held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 12,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 206,019 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43M, down from 218,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.38M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 34,600 shares as the company's stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 148,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 114,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.38 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “iRobot hires former HP executive as chief product officer – Boston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Helmerich & Payne – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wait on IT hardware stocks, says Bernstein – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Try to Catch Okta Stockâ€™s Falling Knives – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 49,105 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.09% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 17,580 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 2.61 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 63,208 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 349,661 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Lc invested in 0.01% or 72,913 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 86,817 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4,850 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Charles Schwab Investment reported 744,091 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 357,135 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 77,792 shares to 267,542 shares, valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 572,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.27M for 42.26 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 289,213 shares to 524,867 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tronox Holdings Plc by 264,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).