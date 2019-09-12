Arosa Capital Management LP Has Raised By $3.13 Million Its Conocophillips (COP) Position; LONZA GROUP AG ZUERICH NAMEN AKT SWITZE (LZAGF) Sellers Decreased By 5.05% Their Shorts

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 51,268 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 496,698 shares with $30.30 million value, up from 445,430 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.02 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING

LONZA GROUP AG ZUERICH NAMEN AKT SWITZE (OTCMKTS:LZAGF) had a decrease of 5.05% in short interest. LZAGF’s SI was 122,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.05% from 128,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 408 days are for LONZA GROUP AG ZUERICH NAMEN AKT SWITZE (OTCMKTS:LZAGF)’s short sellers to cover LZAGF’s short positions. It closed at $348.66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 40.91% above currents $56.35 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) stake by 114,041 shares to 55,959 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 13,136 shares and now owns 154,782 shares. Workhorse Group Inc was reduced too.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. The Pharma&Biotech segment develops and makes active pharmaceutical ingredients for life-saving medicines; makes commercial bulk drug substance of monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins from mammalian cell cultures; and chemical contract manufacturing services, such as microbials, peptides, and small molecules.

