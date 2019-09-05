Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holding; Firsthand Capital Management Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 42.07%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 482,158 shares with $10.59M value, down from 550,000 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $482.28 million valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 516,949 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc acquired 100,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 150,000 shares with $6.14M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. now has $222.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 3.53M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) stake by 1.04 million shares to 1.96 million valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cactus Inc stake by 191,926 shares and now owns 497,782 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 122.31% above currents $12.82 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 25,385 shares. Highstreet Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104 shares. Perella Weinberg LP stated it has 81,710 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce owns 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 2,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). D E Shaw & Co holds 0% or 137,533 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,494 shares stake. 179,575 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Numerixs Techs stated it has 8,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 45,729 are owned by Paloma Prns Mgmt Co. Victory Capital Inc invested in 9,339 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.26 million for 53.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solid Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching in September – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group’s Headache Continued in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.