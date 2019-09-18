Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Marathon Pete (Call) (MPC) as Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Market Value Declined While America First Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $630,116

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90,000, down from 9,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (MPC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 6.04M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 493,313 shares to 778,677 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 572,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).