Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $1.42 Million Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; Theleme Partners Llp Has Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Stake By $114.19 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 7.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 13,136 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 154,782 shares with $16.87M value, down from 167,918 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Theleme Partners Llp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 21.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.94 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Theleme Partners Llp holds 14.18M shares with $411.13 million value, down from 18.11M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $276.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 68.56M shares traded or 29.77% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 12.79% above currents $29.7 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wood. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,091 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc has 39,069 shares. Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital Lp has invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Willow Creek Wealth stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cv Starr And Incorporated stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zebra Cap Lc invested in 10,071 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 95,861 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 0.12% or 140,026 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 455,897 shares. Hallmark reported 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 171,282 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Capital Mgmt holds 6,006 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Co owns 512,012 shares. Envestnet Asset has 27,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch Limited Co accumulated 7,420 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 4,999 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 23,347 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 90,000 shares stake. New England Investment & Retirement Gru invested in 0.26% or 5,978 shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.6% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.14 million shares. Sir Mngmt LP reported 154,010 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,280 shares. Regions Financial reported 7,912 shares. Fenimore Asset, a New York-based fund reported 3,182 shares. Prudential accumulated 185,633 shares. 49,874 were accumulated by Svcs Automobile Association.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. 4,186 shares were bought by Stice Travis D., worth $399,968 on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $304.24 million for 12.79 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $12400 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 55.08% above currents $96.17 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 14.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 129,161 shares to 676,461 valued at $15.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tpi Composites Inc stake by 493,313 shares and now owns 778,677 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.