Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $20.16 Million; Market Value Rose; Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Rose While Skba Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83M, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 50,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 127,150 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.2. About 251,757 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 92,500 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 35,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,388 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 170,015 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 2,332 shares. Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.72M shares. 29,067 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 548,191 shares. Stanley reported 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 1,542 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Cetera Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,962 shares. 2,889 are owned by Logan Capital Mngmt. Sg Americas Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 19,113 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares to 446,810 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 333,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 11,675 shares. 25,000 were reported by Coastline Trust Co. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 4,300 shares. Laffer accumulated 0% or 45,113 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.41% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 6,000 are held by Macquarie Group Limited. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 610,113 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 2,680 shares. Arosa Capital Management LP has invested 4.83% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 0.02% or 9,756 shares. Stoneridge Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 21,329 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 15.86 million shares. State Street holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 25.10M shares.