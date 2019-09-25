Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Conocophillips (COP) Position by $3.13 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $539,355

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,259 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 63,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 496,698 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, up from 445,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 8.72M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips Ready for a Rebound? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colombia fracking projects could bring $5B annual investment haul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 128,890 are held by Veritable Lp. 25,854 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication. Illinois-based First Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp accumulated 30,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas National Bank Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 4,315 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 0.42% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,200 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd invested in 10,040 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Raymond James & Associate owns 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 844,793 shares. Baxter Bros holds 9,057 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 75,924 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Ltd holds 40,343 shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 951,349 shares. First Comml Bank And Trust Communication Of Newtown has 23,014 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,136 shares to 154,782 shares, valued at $16.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Inc by 80,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,186 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 2,555 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com reported 18,010 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 20,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 1.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 383,569 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Company. Regent Inv Ltd stated it has 5,000 shares. 10,038 are held by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Pa. Raymond James Associates has 722,328 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Co holds 9,788 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 8,423 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valley Advisers reported 772 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,056 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.25% or 144,420 shares in its portfolio.