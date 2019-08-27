Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Regency Centers (REG) Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Regency Centers Corp (REG) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 114,948 shares as Regency Centers Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.22M shares with $149.73M value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Regency Centers Corp now has $10.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 225,687 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 167,918 shares with $17.05 million value, up from 162,918 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 608,325 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regency Centers has $72 highest and $6700 lowest target. $70.33’s average target is 10.70% above currents $63.53 stock price. Regency Centers had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research. Scotia Capital upgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) rating on Friday, August 16. Scotia Capital has “Sector Outperform” rating and $7200 target.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Performance and fraud concerns deterring stock exchanges from listing Reg A+ IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE execs staged trading-floor hoax to impress Snap CEO – New York Post” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Inc Debuts on NYSE, Dow Jones Industrial Average Following DowDuPont Spinoff – TheStreet.com” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 85,071 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 16,227 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 79,689 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 137,200 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 31,388 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3,592 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 476,682 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 114,696 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 75,000 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 35,620 shares. New York-based Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.85% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 274,059 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested in 0% or 159,601 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) stake by 147,179 shares to 2.30M valued at $65.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 109,917 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) was reduced too.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 60,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 37,581 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has 197,838 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment reported 18,361 shares stake. 225 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,616 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru Company reported 617 shares stake. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,313 shares in its portfolio. Ent invested in 0% or 133 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management has invested 0.44% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 77,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Liability Co owns 10,783 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 190 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 3,232 shares. 125,430 are held by Ami Asset. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 105,515 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 65.15% above currents $92.91 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Northland Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.