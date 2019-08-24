Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $2.99 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Its Zynga (ZNGA) Holding as Valuation Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 19,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 69,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited invested in 26,770 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 2,825 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 426,241 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Artemis Investment Llp holds 7,254 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 860 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitchell Gp Inc owns 22,950 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 0.35% or 8,828 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 536,618 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 149,947 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.5% or 282,800 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jacobs & Commerce Ca holds 0.46% or 17,757 shares. 6,688 were reported by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 447,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cadian Management Limited Partnership has 22.05M shares. Park West Asset Lc accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.07% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 5.61M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 589,088 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Penn Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.49M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 4.42 million were accumulated by Northern. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Renaissance Technology Ltd Co invested in 1.53 million shares. Voya reported 150,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 2.04 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,300 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

