Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holding; Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $2.39 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 42.07%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 482,158 shares with $10.59M value, down from 550,000 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $497.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 255,569 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 359.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc acquired 15,123 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc holds 19,331 shares with $3.07M value, up from 4,208 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 1.94M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 20,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 375 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Service Networks Ltd has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Sei Invs Commerce reported 67,634 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). United Serv Automobile Association has 165,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Blackrock invested in 5.90 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 309,277 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Bartlett Co Ltd reported 10 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De reported 3,265 shares. Menta Cap Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 13,600 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.02% or 19,617 shares.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: PSX,WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Renewable Energy Group: Deep Discounted Green Play Can Easily Double – Profit Confidential” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Renewable Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:REGI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 60%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Deily Linnet F. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 9,558 shares to 15,308 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 163,931 shares and now owns 171,423 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.