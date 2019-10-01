Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $11.08 Million as Shares Declined; As Allstate (ALL) Share Price Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Lowered by $10.21 Million Its Position

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 101,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 7.83 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $796.69 million, down from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 776,577 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 201,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 98,629 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 2.60 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 361,400 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Invest L P. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Llc invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 7,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri reported 6,241 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 31,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company reported 4,807 shares. First Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,979 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 113,885 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,688 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 1.28% or 871,539 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 800 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 2,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Counselors holds 0.09% or 21,346 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa stated it has 0.24% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Manhattan Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 9,144 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $85.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 321,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.66 million for 11.94 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 1.12% or 31,101 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 40,306 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd has 0.27% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kirr Marbach And Co Ltd In holds 2.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 159,313 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 23.05 million shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 16,273 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 299,188 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,341 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 6,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 126,095 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. 14,289 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 149,300 shares to 349,300 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.