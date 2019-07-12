Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Kirby (KEX) Position by $3.38 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted by $709,422 Its Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 88,051 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,105 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $361.96. About 885,634 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,220 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 3,750 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.07% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 353,374 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 133,125 shares. Glenmede Communications Na has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 4,802 shares. 6,584 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management Lc. Ameriprise holds 165,852 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Gru has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5,344 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 32,727 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Frontier Management Limited Liability Company reported 201,165 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.80 million activity. Shares for $446,100 were sold by Miller Monte J on Friday, February 1. O’Neil Christian G. also sold $348,438 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares. Shares for $605,854 were sold by Grzebinski David W. 630 shares were sold by DRAGG RONALD A, worth $46,796.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY).

