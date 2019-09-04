Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Chevron New (CVX) Stake as Shares Rose; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi reported 100,096 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 190,626 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 8,126 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Montecito Retail Bank And reported 2,225 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 1.37% or 133,387 shares. Covington Management holds 0.01% or 1,318 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3,551 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership holds 41,599 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 46,409 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 34,245 shares. Goelzer Investment reported 4,404 shares. Holderness Investments Com reported 0.25% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares to 290,342 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,688 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.93 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,846 shares. Cohen Cap has invested 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 81,461 are owned by Franklin Street Nc. Dean Inv Ltd Llc reported 66,256 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brookfield Asset has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 50,050 shares. Spinnaker invested in 0.33% or 26,415 shares. Legacy Private stated it has 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Madison Invest has 242,749 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Harvest Capital Mngmt holds 2,538 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,937 shares. 94,861 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 261,099 are owned by Dupont Mgmt. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3.29% or 27,041 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 15,861 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.