Arosa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Vivint Solar (VSLR) Position by $4.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding Maintained by Loudon Investment Management Llc

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 648,880 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CEO DAVID BYWATER SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT ARRANGED $75M TAX-EQUITY COMMITMENT TO FUND 52 MEGAWATTS; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Vivint Seeking $355 Million With Solar Securitization Deal; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST VIVINT SOLAR VSLR.N ALLEGING UNFAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES; 01/05/2018 – Dan Black of Vivint Solar Wins Corporate Counsel Award from Utah Business; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO SUES VIVINT ON ALLEGED ‘UNFAIR’ BUSINESS PRACTICES; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 87,690 shares. 4,500 are owned by Argyle Mgmt. Pnc Services Grp owns 921,116 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,604 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv reported 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). M&T Bancshares invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Schwartz Counsel Inc holds 211,200 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2,749 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,440 shares. D L Carlson Inv has 31,338 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.58% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Regions Corp owns 93,175 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nebraska-based First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 100 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Hartnett John R. sold $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 14,500 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares to 22,839 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,602 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 333,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).