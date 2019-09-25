Arosa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake by $5.06 Million; Earnest Partners Has Decreased Intuit (INTU) Position as Share Price Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 77,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 267,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57M, up from 189,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 766,741 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 35,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 264,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.21 million, down from 299,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $265.95. About 735,917 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 57,059 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 297,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,859 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Lc, Washington-based fund reported 247,019 shares. Artisan LP accumulated 2.88M shares. Heartland holds 0.52% or 108,525 shares. New York-based J Goldman & LP has invested 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Electron Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company has 660,851 shares for 5.9% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 11,730 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 10,463 shares. Massachusetts-based American Research Management Company has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). South Dakota Invest Council reported 98,304 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 51,927 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 21,980 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 0.27% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 62,679 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 1,035 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 118,304 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 4,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Davidson Inv has invested 0.7% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,781 shares. Boston Ltd reported 35,203 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 10,775 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18,033 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 1,202 shares in its portfolio.