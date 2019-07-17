Arosa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $727,464 as Stock Value Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 2.58M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.83 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6.

