Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding by $959,481; Market Valuation Declined; Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Motorola Solutions Com New (MSI) Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 30,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 463,830 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 494,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (MSI) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 10,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 51,412 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 40,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 955,866 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 4,865 shares to 105,469 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 51,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,698 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.33 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 303,185 shares to 428,185 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 234,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).