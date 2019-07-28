Arosa Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by $1.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Overstock.Com (OSTK) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Lowered Position by $355,520

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.28M market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.84M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss $95.7M; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q GROSS MARGIN +18.8%

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 482,158 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.78M market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 540,587 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $495,872 activity. $13,163 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was sold by Corbus Barclay F on Saturday, February 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Bennicas And Associates Inc stated it has 15,150 shares. 11,739 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Glenmede Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Quantitative Investment Management Lc holds 41,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 24,426 were reported by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Oz LP invested in 0.02% or 228,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Ltd holds 1.28 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 301,382 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 EPS, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Ltd holds 0% or 1,207 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 67,541 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.30 million shares. Art Ltd holds 0.03% or 19,494 shares. California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.11% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,951 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 124,185 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Morgan Stanley reported 257,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment invested in 9,463 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 137,727 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 28,665 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).