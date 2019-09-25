Arosa Capital Management LP Cut Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding by $5.36 Million; Valuation Declined; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Position in Apache (APA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 101,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 386,582 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 285,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 3.04M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 62.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 297,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 181,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 479,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 1.11M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 119,055 shares to 120,382 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 387,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,265 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 8,000 shares. Hap Trading reported 29,725 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 47,187 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Da Davidson accumulated 65,584 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Llc reported 12,450 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 62 shares. 96,287 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 79,115 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt holds 0.18% or 29,844 shares. Hamel Associates Inc reported 77,330 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Management holds 0.01% or 2,225 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 104,730 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 65,746 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 17,973 shares.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Greater Tortue Project Final Investment Decision: Golar LNG Benefits – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Golar LNG Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLNG) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG: Interesting Results, Possible Spin-Off, Great Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will High Costs Hurt Golar LNG’s (GLNG) Earnings in Q4? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for Shipping Industry Not Enthralling – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.