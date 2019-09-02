Arosa Capital Management LP Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake By $14.85 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 62.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 110,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 65,000 shares with $8.81M value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $64.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.91M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 35,075 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 212,785 shares with $15.42 million value, up from 177,710 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.57B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 1.54% above currents $119 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,055 were reported by Thomasville Savings Bank. Quantbot Lp holds 0.56% or 43,151 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 2,920 shares. Athena Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 8,304 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.51% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.84% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hudson Bay Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 78,000 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 36,796 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications owns 3.63% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 21.02 million shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 7,328 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 793,344 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,385 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 368,501 shares to 547,300 valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cactus Inc stake by 191,926 shares and now owns 497,782 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Funko Inc stake by 83,745 shares to 300,155 valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alteryx Inc stake by 59,030 shares and now owns 83,070 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd invested in 0% or 1,041 shares. 1.98M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. North Star Asset Incorporated accumulated 167,818 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1,200 shares. Tompkins Corp invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 53,259 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% or 37,700 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt owns 593,735 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 343,106 shares. Cna Financial has invested 0.51% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pzena Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.01% or 7.64M shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc owns 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 544,642 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 157,766 shares. Amer Insurance Tx accumulated 0.27% or 72,017 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 17.09% above currents $61.39 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.