Arosa Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Vivint Solar (VSLR); Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Its Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 175,118 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $68.3 MLN, UP 28 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Net $183.9M; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 36C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vivint Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSLR)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $170.12. About 93,097 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video)

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 333,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% or 31,977 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com owns 39,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 222,243 shares. Arosa Management Limited Partnership invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 20,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 129,780 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Geode Cap Limited Liability owns 476,638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 29,710 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 84,781 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 18,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsrs owns 72,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 116,179 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 925,068 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).