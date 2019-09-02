Arosa Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Conocophillips (COP); Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Increased by $842,270

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 201,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 445,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73 million, up from 243,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares to 119,448 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,329 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,676 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 200 shares. Hl Finance Service Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0% or 88 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 2,296 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 100,115 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. 292,026 are owned by Bamco Ny. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 950 shares. Covington Cap owns 157 shares. Chevy Chase owns 281,276 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 218 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.42% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 165,090 shares. Utah Retirement holds 19,145 shares. Argent Company owns 2,976 shares.

