Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Valuation Declined; Cheniere Energy (Call) (LNG) Position Maintained by Nokota Management Lp

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 496,698 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, up from 445,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 5.58M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (LNG) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 106,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.45 million, up from 893,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table)

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 209,265 shares to 90,735 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 27,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,665 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

