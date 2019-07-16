Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding by $2.85 Million; Share Value Rose; Sun Trust Banks (STI) Position Raised by Denali Advisors Llc

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 1.05M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.38M shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 270,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,112 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 21,008 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 98,886 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 139,387 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 90,832 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 7,607 are owned by Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corp. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). D E Shaw owns 25,101 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.07% or 44,300 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings accumulated 90,148 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.33% or 325,910 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 139,703 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 97,578 shares to 101,328 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 723,511 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 9,302 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.3% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 408,400 shares. 174,909 are held by Thomasville Fincl Bank. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 35,212 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ww Asset Inc owns 28,498 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 304,523 shares. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.18% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 28,300 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,227 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP holds 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 16,270 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 13,735 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,600 shares to 18,800 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).

