Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries Inc. 83 4.91 N/A 3.60 24.46 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.10 N/A 1.34 18.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Armstrong World Industries Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU Resources Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Armstrong World Industries Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MDU Resources Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta means Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Armstrong World Industries Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.54% for Armstrong World Industries Inc. with average target price of $97.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.8% of MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong World Industries Inc. 1.13% 3.31% 26.9% 30.94% 49.57% 51.21% MDU Resources Group Inc. -2.01% -1.59% -3.43% -4.49% -9.92% 6.29%

For the past year Armstrong World Industries Inc. has stronger performance than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats MDU Resources Group Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.