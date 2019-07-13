Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CADC)

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CADC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries Inc. 80 4.87 N/A 3.60 24.46 China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armstrong World Industries Inc. and China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3% China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. 0.00% -85% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.83. China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Armstrong World Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armstrong World Industries Inc. and China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a -0.92% downside potential and an average price target of $97.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Armstrong World Industries Inc. and China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.3%. About 0.7% of Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 50% of China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong World Industries Inc. 1.13% 3.31% 26.9% 30.94% 49.57% 51.21% China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. -1.69% -11.37% -11.48% -7.08% 2.87% 12.96%

For the past year Armstrong World Industries Inc. was more bullish than China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.