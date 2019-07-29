Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) Reaches $94.14 After 9.00% Down Move; Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Has 0.56 Sentiment

Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.86, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 25 sold and trimmed positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 8.37 million shares, down from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.23% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 294,391 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.61 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $85.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AWI worth $414.99M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of AWI in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold 1.73M shares worth $127.12 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,362 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 799,645 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 50,816 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.41% or 20,868 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 4,513 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1,084 shares. Vanguard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 231 shares. 52,532 are owned by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Symphony Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 2,825 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 6,095 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund for 72,765 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 967,612 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,494 shares.

