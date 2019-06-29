Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) EPS Estimated At $1.17; Gagnon Advisors Has Raised Its Suncor Energy (SU) Stake

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $1.17 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.84% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. AWI’s profit would be $57.28 million giving it 20.77 P/E if the $1.17 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 6.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 930,211 shares traded or 77.74% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased Suncor Energy (SU) stake by 43.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc acquired 63,666 shares as Suncor Energy (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 209,861 shares with $6.81 million value, up from 146,195 last quarter. Suncor Energy now has $48.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 9,834 shares. Gates Cap holds 5.29% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 1.49M shares. Loomis Sayles L P has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has invested 0.88% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 83,700 shares. Utah Retirement holds 8,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 127,280 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company owns 54,673 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 35,030 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 13,651 shares. 597,616 are owned by Ameriprise Fin Inc. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 3,018 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 43,123 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Argent holds 6,408 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity. $127.12 million worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong World Indus had 16 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Nomura. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWI in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Friday, January 4 to “Buy” rating.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 25.21 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

