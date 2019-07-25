Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Comparison side by side

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries Inc. 82 4.91 N/A 3.60 24.46 TopBuild Corp. 69 1.13 N/A 3.79 22.79

Table 1 demonstrates Armstrong World Industries Inc. and TopBuild Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TopBuild Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TopBuild Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3% TopBuild Corp. 0.00% 13.6% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TopBuild Corp. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival TopBuild Corp. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TopBuild Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Armstrong World Industries Inc. and TopBuild Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s average price target is $97.8, while its potential downside is -1.49%. TopBuild Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $87.5 average price target and a 6.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TopBuild Corp. looks more robust than Armstrong World Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armstrong World Industries Inc. and TopBuild Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TopBuild Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong World Industries Inc. 1.13% 3.31% 26.9% 30.94% 49.57% 51.21% TopBuild Corp. 8.58% 19.5% 53.99% 68.27% 6.15% 91.87%

For the past year Armstrong World Industries Inc. was less bullish than TopBuild Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats TopBuild Corp.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.