Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Comparison side by side

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries Inc. 89 4.60 N/A 3.60 27.16 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 21 0.49 N/A 1.84 11.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armstrong World Industries Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Armstrong World Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BMC Stock Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Armstrong World Industries Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armstrong World Industries Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 9.45% upside potential and an average target price of $104.75. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 average target price and a 2.99% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Armstrong World Industries Inc. appears more favorable than BMC Stock Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1% are Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong World Industries Inc. -2.24% -0.87% 13.29% 46.8% 45.62% 67.86% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63%

For the past year Armstrong World Industries Inc. has stronger performance than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.