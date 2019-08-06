Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to pay $0.18 on Aug 22, 2019; W&T Offshore (WTI) Sentiment Is 1.35

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:AWI) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Armstrong World Industries Inc’s current price of $95.42 translates into 0.18% yield. Armstrong World Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 382,464 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C

W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 88 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 65 sold and decreased their equity positions in W&T Offshore Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 83.68 million shares, down from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding W&T Offshore Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 32.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind has $11000 highest and $72 lowest target. $98.20’s average target is 2.91% above currents $95.42 stock price. Armstrong Ind had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity. 456,000 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares with value of $33.40 million were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. It has a 23.53 P/E ratio. The firm produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Smart Portfolios Limited Com reported 148 shares. Principal has 6,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt invested in 6 shares. Int has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bokf Na owns 13,156 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 10,063 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 72,793 shares. Omers Administration holds 6,900 shares. Fort L P has 23,815 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Foundry Lc holds 0.12% or 37,311 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 472,673 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 100,279 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.19 million activity.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $589.30 million. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It has a 3.57 P/E ratio. The firm holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Increased An Energizing 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “W&T Offshore (WTI) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W&T; Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) CEO Tracy Krohn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 8.4% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. for 524,172 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc owns 214,902 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 266,621 shares. The California-based First Quadrant L P Ca has invested 0.43% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.