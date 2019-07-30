Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to pay $0.18 on Aug 22, 2019; Transcat (TRNS) Shorts Increased By 10.05%

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:AWI) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Armstrong World Industries Inc’s current price of $94.37 translates into 0.19% yield. Armstrong World Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.99% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 974,859 shares traded or 140.73% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) had an increase of 10.05% in short interest. TRNS’s SI was 21,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.05% from 19,900 shares previously. With 40,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s short sellers to cover TRNS’s short positions. The SI to Transcat Inc’s float is 0.34%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 48,682 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Transcat, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch owns 0.08% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 323,971 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 20,661 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 44,100 shares. Qci Asset Ny has invested 0.04% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 12,353 shares. 1,347 were reported by Sei Invests Communication. Renaissance Limited Com reported 0% stake. 35,488 are owned by Eam Limited Liability Company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co reported 0.39% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Raymond James Associate owns 39,919 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 39,499 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 10,320 shares.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $169.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Service and Distribution. It has a 23.62 P/E ratio. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transcat, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) CEO Lee Rudow on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind has $11000 highest and $72 lowest target. $97.80’s average target is 3.63% above currents $94.37 stock price. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. It has a 24.47 P/E ratio. The firm produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.