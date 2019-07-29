Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to pay $0.18 on Aug 22, 2019; Shorts at Mellanox Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares (MLNX) Raised By 0.74%

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:AWI) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Armstrong World Industries Inc’s current price of $99.33 translates into 0.18% yield. Armstrong World Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 457,543 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Mellanox Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MLNX) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. MLNX’s SI was 596,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 591,700 shares previously. With 966,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Mellanox Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MLNX)’s short sellers to cover MLNX’s short positions. The SI to Mellanox Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.33%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 387,447 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 10.60% above currents $113.7 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. DA Davidson downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,832 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Artemis Invest Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 100,000 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 16,373 shares. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 285,590 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Axa, a France-based fund reported 96,052 shares. Clal Insurance Enterprises holds 1.92 million shares or 5.57% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman L P reported 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Moab Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 1.41% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Glazer Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.26% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Stifel Fincl owns 83,919 shares.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 37.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 shares were sold by Johnson Amal M, worth $545,630 on Monday, February 4. SANGHI STEVE also bought $2.21 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1,005 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 403,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 100,279 shares. Cap Fund Sa owns 72,793 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech accumulated 0.1% or 229,486 shares. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Inc Fl holds 2.61% or 492,500 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 8,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Millennium Mgmt has 160,288 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 104,991 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 540 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 6,920 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AWI in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Jefferies maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWI in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. It has a 25.76 P/E ratio. The firm produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.