Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Value Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut by $2.05 Million Its Holding; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased Its Holding by $748,728

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,967 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82M, up from 375,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 452,815 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28M for 21.22 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. The insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive declares $2.5140 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Stock Isnâ€™t Worth a Look Without a Catalyst – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.